Rent-A-Center Opens Store in Lee's Summit, Missouri

Rent-A-Center Store Manager, Sandra Vasquez, and her sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Lee’s Summit an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

The new Rent-A-Center store is located at 983 NE Rice Road in the Hobby Lobby shopping center in Lee’s Summit. To welcome Rent-A-Center to its new neighborhood, members of the Lee’s Summit community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 14 at 10 a.m. CDT. The public will have the opportunity to shop the store’s merchandise during the grand opening event.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, Rent-A-Center will be giving away an LG 86” Smart TV, valued at $1,899.99. To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

As a part of Rent-A-Center’s mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $1,000 to Meals on Wheels of Lee’s Summit, a local organization dedicated to helping elderly and handicapped citizens of Lee’s Summit enjoy an independent lifestyle by delivering nutritious meals to them.

Rent-A-Center operates 45 locations in the state of Missouri. This Lee’s Summit location will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

