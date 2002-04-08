Rackspace Technology Joins NVIDIA DGX-Ready Managed Services Program

SAN ANTONIO, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology ® ( RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that it has joined NVIDIA’s DGX-Ready Managed Services program. The program certifies leading technology partners who are eligible to support enterprises that leverage NVIDIA DGX™ systems. As part of the relationship with NVIDIA, Rackspace Technology has also joined the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN).



NVIDIA DGX systems are an accelerated computing platform for scaling enterprise AI infrastructure. As AI adoption grows, businesses are increasingly challenged to manage the resources and infrastructure needed to manage AI development. The DGX-Ready Managed Services program supports customers who would like to utilize DGX-based infrastructure without having to manage it themselves. Working with DGX-certified partners, organizations can access the expertise and experience they need to install, manage, and maintain supercomputing infrastructure, so teams can focus on developing and deploying AI initiatives.

“It has become increasingly clear that an organization’s data can provide a wealth of information and drive future development,” said Bryan Litchford, Vice President of Private Cloud, Rackspace Technology. “We believe leveraging NVIDIA’s DGX platform is an ideal path to unlock those insights. With this relationship, we will bring together NVIDIA’s industry-leading AI/ML platform and the Rackspace Technology Managed Solutions to help customers reduce time to value with their dataset and ML models.”

“As enterprise AI adoption grows, organizations are seeking a faster path to onboard technologies and infrastructure optimized for the unique demands of AI development, ” said Tony Paikeday, senior director of AI systems at NVIDIA. “With the new NVIDIA DGX-Ready Managed Services program, Rackspace Technology can now provide organizations with a fully managed IT solution powered by the industry-leading DGX platform, enabling businesses to focus on insights and innovation instead of infrastructure.”

“In concert with our broader cloud, security, and data analytics services, Rackspace Technology will help customers optimize and manage the powerful DGX stack to get the most from their workloads,” Litchford added. “When customers select Rackspace Technology they benefit from our global scale, state-of-the-art data centers and Fanatical Experience® that places the customer at the center of everything we do. This allows them to focus on their business problems knowing that Rackspace Technology will take care of the technology.”

