Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment and Esports Trade Association Launch Inaugural Esports Business Symposium to Unite Key Industry Stakeholders

Morgan+Stanley+Global+Sports+%26amp%3B+Entertainment+%28GSE%29 and The+Esports+Trade+Association+%28ESTA%29 announced today the launch of their inaugural Esports Business Symposium. The virtual experience will feature a series of programs and conversations spanning myriad themes at the forefront of gaming and esports. It will begin on Thursday, May 19, 2022, kicking off promptly at 11 a.m. ET.

The event will explore the global phenomenon of esports and provide attendees with firsthand insights into the mainstream-“culturalization” of the gaming industry. The program will also focus on the evolving role esports plays in the worlds of business, art, and culture – along with the future of digital experiences and forums, such as the Metaverse and Web3. Sessions will include conversations with some of the industry’s most renowned experts and thought leaders to dissect topics such as Smart Contracts & Digital Assets, Branding, Diversity & Inclusion, Intellectual Property in the Esports Landscape, Monetization, Financial Literacy and more.

The upcoming Symposium comes on the heels of a unique collaboration between Morgan Stanley GSE and the ESTA, whose joint-mission is to provide access, opportunity, education and other valuable assets to the esports/gaming community at-large, while engaging and equipping them with the necessary tools, knowledge and application to be successful along the way. The community, and expected audience for the event, includes anyone from business leaders, brands and current and aspiring esports professionals within the ecosystem.

Morgan Stanley GSE, a division of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management dedicated to serving the unique and sophisticated needs of professional athletes, entertainers, executives, creators and other top professionals in the business of sports and entertainment – has placed a greater emphasis on esports, as the industry’s enormous growth has yielded more business-building opportunities for many involved.

“The future around the business of esports is vast, and all things demonstrate that we’re just scratching the surface,” said Sandra L. Richards, Head of Global Sports & Entertainment and Segment Sales & Engagement at Morgan Stanley. “More important, esports is a pathway for better personal opportunities and outcomes – whether through earning college scholarships, winning significant prize money, or broadening personal networks and exposure through competition and engagement; it’s been great to see how the growth has positively influenced those involved. Our place in all of this is to ensure that our team of GSE Directors and Financial Advisors are made available to steer gamers, their families, businesses and other esports community stakeholders toward sound financial decisions that will yield more sustained success throughout their journeys. That includes anything from wealth-building, financial planning and other key areas of importance that can lay a solid financial foundation for them to embark on whatever endeavors they choose. We’re thrilled to be working with the ESTA to carry-out this mission.”

"We are excited for the Esports Business Symposium because it is an opportunity to highlight our collaboration with Morgan Stanley Global Sports and Entertainment and the work we are doing to advance the interests of the esports community," said Megan Van Petten, Founder and Managing Director of the Esports Trade Association. "Meaningful relationships with top minds in the industry working towards a common goal is what we do best, and we are incredibly grateful for this collaboration."

"Our mission has always been to bring two groups of people together," added John Davidson, Board Chair of the Esports Trade Association, "Those within the esports industry and those from the outside who can help advance the interests of gamers and everyone involved in esports as the trade continues to grow exponentially. Our work with Morgan Stanley Global Sports and Entertainment speaks to the success of unique collaborations. The future of esports is incredibly bright especially with experts coming together at events like the Esports Business Symposium to discuss how we advance the sport to the next level."

Morgan Stanley GSE is also the presenting sponsor of ESTA’s annual conference for the second consecutive year.

For more information, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fcvent.me%2F38VGZR%3Frt%3De0xGxL_efki8_Kn1uJ8_og

About Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

About The Esports Trade Association

The Esports Trade Association (ESTA) promotes, protects, and advances the broader interests of the esports community. The organization accomplishes this by providing forward-thinking professional development programs, networking opportunities, relevant industry research, and valuable tools and resources to the membership. ESTA focuses on promoting business expertise and sustainable growth of the esports industry by growing the number of participants, sponsors, products, and services, procuring industry research, and executing industry events. Learn more about the ESTA and its mission statement at https%3A%2F%2Fesportsta.org.

