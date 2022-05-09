Mineworx Announces Results of Special Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Company" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announces the results of Special Meeting held today. All the resolutions proposed to the shareholders detailed in the Management Information Circular dated the 8th of April 2022 were duly passed.



The resolutions which were passed included:

Approval of a name change with 98.5% in favour;



Approval of a change of business with 99.0% in favour; and Approval of a capital distribution with 98.2% in favour.

There was no other business at the meeting.

The Company will be communicating to the market the timing of the implementation of these activities as more information becomes available.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth in the CleanTech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its partner Davis Recycling. For further information go to www.mineworx.net

For further information contact:

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Greg Pendura

President & CEO

780 800-0726

[email protected]

For Media interview requests, please contact:

Nelson Hudes

Hudes Communications International

(905) 660-9155

[email protected]