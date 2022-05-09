Media Alert: BrainChip Drives Intelligent Edge AI at AutoSens Detroit

LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN, OTCQX:BRCHF, ADR:BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low power neuromorphic AI IP, is exhibiting the latest capabilities of its Akida™ neuromorphic computing platforms at AutoSens at the Michigan Science Center in Detroit May 10-12.

As part of the company's participation, BrainChip Manager of Applied Research Kristofer Carlson will present "How can efficient, low-latency, and high-accuracy inference be performed in ADAS?" in the Toyota Engineering Theater May 12 at 9:25 a.m. EDT. Carlson will present how an event-based, neuromorphic architecture enables efficient inference for person detection, face identification, keyword spotting, and LIDAR-based object detection applications that are critical for ADAS deployments.

"ADAS requires low-latency and high-accuracy inference with the additional constraint of low-power performance that can only be achieved with custom-designed AI IP technologies," said Carlson. "BrainChip's Akida neuromorphic architecture distinguishes itself from traditional machine learning accelerators by utilizing an event-based processing architecture, low-bit computation and an on-chip learning algorithm. I look forward to sharing how Akida overcomes challenges of in-cabin and ADAS implementation by processing data close to the sensors within vehicles."

AutoSens Detroit features more than 50 speakers from companies across the autonomous vehicle perception supply chain discussing developments in RADAR and LiDAR, image quality, data, safe system design, advances in camera technology, in-cabin monitoring, supply chain outlook and more. Additional information about AutoSens is available at https://auto-sens.com/events/detroit/.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market neuromorphic processor, AkidaTM, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision and economy of energy. Keeping machine learning local to the chip, without the need to access the cloud, dramatically reduces latency while improving privacy and data security. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real-world applications, such as connected cars, consumer electronics and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI close to the sensor is the future for customers' products as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

Additional information is available at https://www.brainchipinc.com

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

###

Media Contact:

Mark Smith

JPR Communications

818-398-1424

Investor Contact:

Mark Komonoski

Integrous Communications

Direct: 877-255-8483

Mobile: 403-470-8384

[email protected]

SOURCE: BrainChip Holdings Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/700128/Media-Alert-BrainChip-Drives-Intelligent-Edge-AI-at-AutoSens-Detroit



