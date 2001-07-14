Primaris REIT Announces Distribution for May 2022

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (“Primaris REIT”) (TSX: PMZ.UN) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a distribution of $0.0667 per unit for the month of May, 2022, representing $0.80 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on June 15,2022 to unitholders of record on May 31, 2022.

About Primaris REIT

