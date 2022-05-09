Baller Mixed Reality Partners with Strategic Marketer, Echelon Culture

Expanding Relationships with Entertainment Icons & Fortune 100 Brands

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / Baller Mixed Reality (an American Leisure Holdings portfolio company) is partnering with Echelon Culture, a strategic marketing agency that connects brands like Pepsi, Rockstar Energy and Grey Goose with cultural icons like Fat Joe, Wale and Deion Sanders. Echelon will facilitate content partnerships for Baller Mixed Reality's cutting-edge 3D-AR NFTs.

Founder & Managing Director of Echelon Culture, Sean Creighton, says… "Baller's innovative approach to producing high-quality, augmented reality content represents great opportunities for celebrities and consumer brands to leverage Web 3.0 and the metaverse, and we are excited to bring this next-level approach to our partners."

Similar to Baller Mixed Reality's sports collectibles, Baller will produce autographed NFT collections for high-profile entertainers in music, film and television with the inclusion of participating corporate partners. Unlike other NFTs, these innovative collectibles can be placed into real-world environments and viewed from 360 degrees using AR-enabled devices - including soon-to-be-released eyewear from Apple, Samsung & Meta. Owners of Baller NFTs will also gain access to special releases, backstage productions, and exclusive events with participating partners.

ABOUT BALLER MIXED REALITY

Baller Mixed Reality is pioneering the new era of autographed metaverse collectibles with augmented reality NFTs autographed by legendary sports and entertainment figures.

ABOUT AMERICAN LEISURE INC.

American Leisure Holdings Inc. (AMLH) is a tech-forward parent company that recently updated its status with the SEC and OTC Markets. AMLH plans to bring accretive shareholder value by participating in high growth, revenue-generating ventures and acquiring cutting-edge technologies in Web 3.0, NFTs and the metaverse.

