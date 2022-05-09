Global PoleTrusion Group Corp. Explores Business Opportunities in the Energy Sector in Jordan

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / Global PoleTrusion Group Corp. (OTC PINK:GPGC). Following a request from the Jordanian energy sector, GPGC is exploring the use of distribution poles, transmission and telecommunication towers in its territory. GPGC trusts that its technology will put it in an excellent position to acquire Power Purchase Agreements for both solar and biomass projects which are currently required in Jordan.

"Our technology will allow GPGC to enter the local Jordanian market following its decision to expand its electrical source and distribution grid," said Ramiro Guerrero, President and CEO of Global PoleTrusion Group Corp.

About Global PoleTrusion Group Corp.

GPGC is an engineering firm that fulfills the needs of telecommunications and utility companies, providing composite poles, towers and renewable energy solutions. Their composite structures outperform their steel, wood and concrete counterparts as they are stronger, lighter, easier to install and environmentally safe. With its advanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities, GPGC is at the forefront of providing creative and effective solutions to address the needs of utility companies around the world.

To learn more about GPGC, visit www.globalpoletrusiongroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains « forward-looking statements », as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

