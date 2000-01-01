Cinedigm Introduces the Streaming Channel Fandor as a Premium Subscription on The Roku Channel in the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that Fandor, the premier streaming destination for cinematic experiences, is available for users to subscribe to through The Roku Channel. Fandor will replace Fandor Spotlight, which was previously available as a Premium Subscription on The Roku Channel. Existing subscribers of Fandor Spotlight will receive access to the new Fandor service which includes a new look and new exclusive premieres. With a continuous refresh of exceptional, hand-picked films and series each month, the goal is to build a global community for film lovers and makers. This launch marks a major milestone for the revamped Fandor, as The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku® platform, reached U.S. households with an estimated 80 million people in Q4 2021.

Fandor, called "the Netflix for indie film" by The Wall Street Journal, boasts a library of more than 1,000 hours of films and series in dozens of genres including comedy, drama, film noir, and science fiction to rare gems including creature-feature, Pre-Code, avant-garde, and grindhouse. Originally launched at South by Southwest® in 2011, Fandor served as a pioneer in the elevation of independent film through its industry-leading streaming platform as well as through written and video editorial pieces dedicated to the art of cinema. The streaming service is refreshed monthly with exciting films and series including the timely and powerful documentary Coming Clean, focusing on the growing opioid epidemic in the United States; the music doc The Sound of Scars, which follows the rise and fall of the trailblazing hard rock group Life of Agony; and the festival darling Moon Rock For Mondayset to exclusively premiere on Fandor May 24.

"We're thrilled to bring the revamped Fandor to users of The Roku Channel. With the channel's new look and enhanced content selection, we aim to elevate the art of cinema and the voices within its community," said Philip Hopkins, President of Fandor. "The last few years have seen tremendous growth in independent film consumption, and we look forward to giving fellow movie lovers Fandor premieres each month."

Cinedigm previously launched Screambox, The Dove Channel, CONtv and Docurama on The Roku Channel.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For over 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail, and technology companies. Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, across its proprietary, highly scalable Matchpoint® technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, StockTwits and the Company Website as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

