Cytta Corp. Announces Availability of an Initial Research Report by WallStreet Research(TM) at www.WallstreetResearch.org

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA, the "Company")is pleased to announce announce an Initial Research Report recently published and distributed by WallStreet Research™ (WSR), a top-ranked independent research firm with a history spanning over four decades. WallStreet Research™ is ranked Number One on the Google, Yahoo, and Bing search engines for both small and micro-cap research with a global following. The Initial Research Report on Cytta Corp., together with additional information about WallStreet Research™, is available at www.WallStreetResearch.org. The WSR Initial Research Report highlights the Company's recent accomplishments and discusses its growth plans for 2022 and beyond. The WSR report also discusses the future prospects of the Company which has been fueled by continued interest in the Company's IGAN software, which creates a mobile dashboard for First Responder incident commanders that allows real-time streaming of data and images from drones, body cameras, cellphones, and other devices.

Mr. Alan Stone, CEO of WallStreet Research™ has stated: "We are pleased to announce the initiation of research coverage on Cytta Corp. The Company has created IGAN, a superb incident command system software, that is well positioned for rapid growth as it expands its customers in the US. Markets include police depts., fire depts., the military, municipalities, and others. The WSR report includes discussion of the various product offerings and highlights the Company's growth potential. The WallStreet Research™ analyst team included three top ranked analysts."

Highlights of the Report

Cytta Corp. (or the "Company") was incorporated on May 30, 2006, under the laws of the State of Nevada and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cytta's proprietary SUPR Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) technology is built around its SUPR proprietary video codec, the technology at the core of its products. SUPR is explicitly designed for streaming HD, 4K, and higher resolution video while significantly reducing required technical resources.

Cytta's IGAN Incident Command System (ICS) system seamlessly streams and integrates all available video and audio sources during emergencies, enabling sharing of multiple video and audio inputs. The IGAN ICS introduces immediate real-time video and audio situational awareness, which is valuable for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergencies, security, military, and all their command centers in any emergency.

Cytta has created advanced video compression, video/audio collaboration software, and portable hardware systems that solve real world problems in large markets. The Company believes its products will enable and empower the world to consume higher quality video anywhere, anytime. The Company's ultimate goal is to deliver such high-quality video that it is not discernible from reality. with the naked eye creating ‘Reality Delivered' for the Metaverse.

Some of the highlights from the report are:

April 6, 2022 - The Company announced that their IGAN (Incident Global Area Network) video integration technology has been incorporated into a new and revolutionary law enforcement protocol known as "Drone Clear." The newly de­veloped ‘Drone Clear' building entry pro­tocol was created to provide law enforce­ment officers with advanced intelligence before entering any potentially dangerous space in conjunction with North Texas Public Safety Unmanned Response Team.

February 22, 2022 - The Company announced that it formally launched its Mental Health Advisory Network (MHAN) pilot program. Using IGAN technology will aid officers in the field, when dealing with situations where mental illness and emotional distress is involved.

January 20, 2022 - The Company an­nounced that it has engaged Boustead Securities, LLC ("Boustead") to assist with the next phase of its development and capital markets plans. Cytta has com­pleted its audit, become an SEC reporting company and uplisted to the OTCQB Venture Market.

The full research report can be viewed at www.WallStreetResearch.org

About Cytta Corp.

Cytta Corp (OTCQB: CYCA) develops and distributes proprietary software technology that is designed to shift how video/audio data is integrated, streamed, consumed, transferred, and stored. Cytta's proprietary IGAN Incident Command System (ICS) system integrates in realtime any and all available video and audio streams during emergencies, enabling improved virtual policing. The IGAN ICS introduces real-time video and audio situational awareness, which Cytta believes is useful and valuable for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergencies, security, military, and their command centers in an emergency.

Cytta's proprietary SUPR ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) system delivers realtime compression of video streams for surface, airborne and underwater ISR applications including environments, where video streams are transmitted beyond line-of-sight. By utilizing a SUPR-enabled encoder onboard an unmanned system, video can be securely streamed in high definition through an extremely low bandwidth LEO satellite uplink (<22 kbps) with ultra-low latency. Our proprietary Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) technology is built around SUPR, a potent software codec, which is the technology at the core of our realtime video compression products. SUPR is explicitly designed for streaming HD, 4K, and higher resolution video, in bandwidth constrained environments, while reducing required technical resources.

Cytta has created video/audio integration software advanced, video compression, and portable/SaaS hardware/software systems that solve real world problems in large markets. Cytta wants its products to enable and empower the world to consume higher quality video anywhere, anytime. Cytta's ultimate goal is to deliver such high-quality video that is not discernible from reality with the naked eye, creating ‘Reality Delivered.'

For more information, please visit Cytta.com and the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's vision, products, competitive advantages, marketplace, new product utilization, and markets.

About WallStreet Research™

WallStreet Research™ (WSR) is a prominent boutique research firm led by Mr. Alan Stone, Managing Director of Alan Stone & Company, LLC (ASC). The firm specializes in the small- cap investment arena, looking for emerging growth companies with strong management, unique or proprietary technology, significant market potential, financial strength, and outstanding long-term earnings growth possibilities. The firm has offices in Los Angeles, CA; Palm Beach, FL; and New York City, and is well known for discovering undervalued companies and bringing them to the attention of the investment community globally. ASC/WSR also arranges road shows and investor gatherings for publicly traded companies, in the investment community in New York City, California, Nevada, and Florida. www.WallStreetResearch.org.

