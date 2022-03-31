Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 1st-Quarter Contest

GuruFocus hosts a contest every quarter in which people guess the stocks they think Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) might have bought.

The first-quarter contest begins today. To participate, pick THREE stocks you think he purchased between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2022 and post them into the “comments” section below this article.

Yes, the contest does include stocks his two portfolio managers, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, may also have purchased. It does NOT include, however, the share repurchases of Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial). It also exempts the purchase of Occidental Petroleum Corp. ( OXY, Financial) as well as additions to the Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial), Activision Blizzard Inc. ( ATVI, Financial) and Chevron Corp. ( CVX, Financial) stakes as those transactions were previously disclosed.

According to Form 4 filings with the SEC, the new investment in HP Inc. ( HPQ, Financial) occurred after the first quarter ended, so it also does not count for this contest.

Those who guess correctly will win a signed copy of GuruFocus founder Charlie Tian’s highly rated book, “Invest Like a Guru.”

Berkshire Hathaway will release Buffett’s portfolio of first-quarter buys and sells on or around May 15. We’ll announce the winner(s) shortly after that.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, Berkshire disclosed new positions in Nu Holdings Ltd. ( NU, Financial), Activision Blizzard and Liberty Formula One Group ( FWONK, Financial), as well as an increase in the Chevron, Liberty SiriusXM Group ( LSXMA, Financial), Floor & Décor Holdings Inc. ( FND, Financial) and RH ( RH, Financial) holdings.

The conglomerate also sold out of its stakes in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ( TEVA, Financial), Sirius XM Holdings Inc. ( SIRI, Financial) as well as curbed its investments in AbbVie Inc. ( ABBV, Financial) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. ( BMY, Financial), among others.

What did it do in the first quarter? You tell us.

For more inspiration, see Buffett’s portfolio here.

Don’t forget to add your guesses in the comments below.

Good luck!