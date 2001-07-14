Salem Media Signs Brandon Tatum to Replace Larry Elder

Salem+Media+Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that the Salem Radio Network has signed Brandon Tatum to replace Larry Elder, who announced his retirement from radio on April 3rd. Brandon will also turn the third hour of the radio show into a daily Podcast. He will take over a network show with 387 total affiliates beginning Monday, May 16th.

“Salem conducted a nationwide search, and some very big names were interested in taking this important slot,” said Salem Senior Vice President of Spoken Word Phil Boyce. “Brandon brings a unique talent to Salem, and has a strong following among the nation’s youth, with his involvement with Turning Point USA. His compelling story is riveting,” said Boyce.

“The Officer Tatum Show” already has a massive following with over 3 million followers on social media platforms, including 1.9 million subscribers on YouTube, and nearly 900,000 followers on Instagram. The addition of the nationally syndicated radio show and a podcast on the Salem Podcast Network will only increase his influence and reach to listeners young and old across the country.

“Words cannot describe what a blessing it is to be a part of the Salem family,” said Brandon. “I am incredibly humbled and honored to continue the legacy of the great Larry Elder.”

Brandon co-founded Blexit with Candace Owens, an organization dedicated to changing the narrative in the black community through education, community outreach, and empowerment. He has spoken at 30 universities and been invited to the Trump White House.

“My mission in life is to serve God with the gifts he has given me,” said Brandon. “Being the voice of and for the people is one of those gifts.” Brandon is a seven-year veteran of the Tucson Police Department, where he rose through the ranks to become a member of the SWAT team and was Public Information Officer.

Brandon is a devout Christian who is married to Corinne, with two sons.

Carl Jackson, who has been subbing as guest host in Larry’s absence both last summer when he ran for Governor, and more recently after Larry’s decision to retire from radio, will continue as a regular sub for Brandon.

