Two UBS Advisors in the Northeast Private Wealth Management Market Named to the Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors List

UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that Gregory (“Greg”) CashandMitchell Wickham, two Private Wealth Advisors in the Northeast market have been named to the Barron’s Top 100 Financial Advisors list for 2022. Greg and Mitchell of Wickham+Cash+Partners are based in Charlotte, NC.

Wickham Cash Partners, a team of 20 professionals managing $16.7 billion of client assets, was also named to the Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams list of 2022.

“On behalf of myself and the UBS leadership team, I want to congratulate Greg, Mitchell and their entire team on this impressive industry achievement,” said Julie Fox, Northeast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “This prestigious recognition is a testament to their long-standing dedication to helping Ultra-High Net Worth clients navigate complex financial matters.”

Greg Cash and Mitchell Wickham joined UBS Private Wealth Management in 2020, after spending more than two decades at Merrill Private Wealth Management.

With a legacy spanning six decades and over 225 years of combined industry experience, the Wickham Cash Partners team prides themselves on delivering comprehensive wealth management services to multigenerational families, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs.

This year’s Top 100 Financial Advisors and Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams lists from Barron’s are compiled based on various criteria including revenue produced for their firm, assets under management, quality of practice, and regulatory record.

For the full list and further information visit:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.barrons.com%2Fadvisor%2Freport%2Ftop-financial-advisors%2F100+%0A

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.barrons.com%2Fadvisor%2Freport%2Ftop-financial-advisors%2Fprivate-wealth

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ubs.com

