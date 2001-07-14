Everbridge Comments on Proxy Advisor Recommendations

Everbridge%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, issued the following statement regarding the reports issued by proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) and Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”):

We welcome Glass Lewis’ recommendation that shareholders vote “FOR” all of our experienced and highly qualified director nominees.

We also appreciate ISS’s recommendations that shareholders vote “FOR” each of Richard D’Amore, Alison Dean, David Henshall, Kent Mathy, Simon Paris and Sharon Rowlands. We agree with ISS’s view that the execution of the Board’s strategic initiatives to enhance value, combined with the identification of a new CEO, has the potential to restore value for the benefit of all shareholders. We also note ISS’s statement that Ancora’s objective of an immediate sale may not be consistent with the interests of long-term shareholders.

However, we strongly disagree with elements of ISS’s report, notably the recommendation to withhold from selected directors due to challenges associated with the integration of assets that we acquired in 2021 and the departure of our former CEO, which have both impacted our valuation. Everbridge has a track record of successful acquisitions that have expanded our product portfolio and geographic reach. We believe the acquisitions in 2021 were strategic and will increasingly contribute to Everbridge’s business over the long-term. In the face of challenges that emerged at the end of 2021, the Board – led by Jaime Ellertson as Chair and Bruns Grayson as Lead Independent Director – acted expeditiously to conduct a comprehensive review of strategy and outline clear actions to improve the Company’s go-forward trajectory, as well as execute against the Board’s CEO succession plan. More importantly, Messrs. Ellertson and Grayson are critical to the formulation, execution and oversight of the operational and strategic initiatives currently underway to enhance shareholder value and improve optionality.

Finally, the Board has an established track record of Board refreshment, with four of eight directors added in the past four years. The Board is also heavily focused on incorporating diverse perspectives into senior leadership and the boardroom. For instance, 50% of our senior executives are from racially or ethnically diverse backgrounds and 33% are women, while 25% of our directors are women. The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee has initiated a process to identify and appoint a director who is racially and/or ethnically diverse prior to the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

We believe that a vote “FOR” all Everbridge director nominees will help retain a board that is highly qualified and possesses the proper balance of relevant business and industry experience, a range of both fresh and long-term perspectives, and is critical to the stability of the business and the success of our operational initiatives underway. We believe our execution of these initiatives will enhance standalone value and improve optionality.

Ancora’s campaign to withhold votes from our directors in support of its sole objective of an immediate sale at a valuation trough is an attempt to impede the Board’s ability to exercise strategic optionality in the best interests of all shareholders, without the potential benefit of our value-enhancing initiatives. Furthermore, it targets directors with key historical perspectives and business and industry experience that is critical to the success of our current initiatives.

Everbridge encourages shareholders to support the Company’s experienced and highly qualified Board by voting their proxy card “FOR” each of the nominees – Richard D’Amore, Alison Dean, Jaime Ellertson, Bruns Grayson, David Henshall, Kent Mathy, Simon Paris, Sharon Rowlands.

Everbridge shareholders who need assistance in voting their shares can call our proxy solicitor, Georgeson, 800-561-2871 (toll-free).

