CrossFirst Opens Permanent Bank Location in Phoenix, Arizona

CrossFirst Bank, a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFB), is celebrating the opening of its permanent bank location in Phoenix, Arizona. The full-service bank is located at 3237 E. Camelback Road and marks CrossFirst’s ninth Bank location.

A Grand Opening Celebration including a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on May 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. MST. The Bank will also present a $5,000 check to support Phoenix Children’s Foundation, a nonprofit agency focused on providing hope, healing, and the best health care to children and families for generations to come.

“We are excited about our new Bank location and for the opportunity to work with businesses, professionals, and community partners in Phoenix and Maricopa County to support the region’s rapid growth,” said Phoenix Market President Kevin Halloran. “Our team of experienced Bankers have a passion for building trusted relationships and delivering on our extraordinary service promise.”

CrossFirst Bank announced their expansion into Phoenix in July 2021 led by long-time Banker Kevin Halloran. Kevin has an experienced leadership team including Jay Ganske, Managing Director Commercial Real Estate; Mike Theile, Managing Director Commercial Banking; Brandee Ivy, Director Treasury Services; and Tom Kemp, Relationship Banking Manager.

“Our new location provides us tremendous opportunity to provide customized banking solutions to meet the needs of our clients. Whether they are looking to start a business, expand their business, or secure a mortgage to become homeowners, we are committed to helping our clients achieve their financial goals,” said Halloran. “We invite our friends and neighbors to stop by our Bank to experience the extraordinary service we are known for.”

The newly constructed 4,000 square foot Bank features an energetic and branded experience for clients. The branch has an open concept, a walk-up ATM, and spacious areas for client meetings. The Bank is open Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. MST. CrossFirst also offers robust online and mobile banking services to provide clients with 24/7 account access.

About CrossFirst Bank

CrossFirst Bank, headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, is a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company. CrossFirst Bank has nine full-service banking offices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Texas. For more information on CrossFirst Bank, visit www.crossfirstbank.com.

