UserTesting Named to The Best Places to Work by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal for Third Consecutive Year

UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human+insight, today announced that it has been recognized by The San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal as one of the Best+Places+to+Work+in+the+Bay+Area+for+2022. The award honors organizations where voices are heard, cultures are thriving, and employees are engaged. UserTesting received a ranking of 16 out of 35, for companies with 100-199 employees in the Bay Area. Additionally, UserTesting was honored as the category leader for the health+and+wellness+of employees in the Best Places to Work 2022, for companies with 100-199 employees in the Bay Area.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509005858/en/

UserTesting honored as one of the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We strive to create an inclusive environment where employees feel empowered to do the best work of their lives. It’s an honor to be named for the third consecutive year as one of the San Francisco Business Times Best Places to Work in the Bay Area,” said Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting. “Customer experience and employee experience go hand-in-hand, and at UserTesting we are building the platform to help organizations bring the valued voices of both employees and customers to the forefront, so organizations can make sound business decisions based on real human insight and not just data and analytics.”

UserTesting’s culture includes the belief that empathy is a core component of who the company and its employees are, that business is focused on the people (both customers and employees), and this helps the company deliver the best possible value for customers.

This award is presented by The San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal, and Quantum Workplace, a leader in data collection for the national Best Places to Work Programs. As a video-first experience testing platform, UserTesting enables organizations to see and hear the experiences of real people as they engage with products, designs, apps, prototypes, and brands. The UserTesting® Human Insight Platform helps organizations of all sizes get access to diverse customer perspectives.

UserTesting is growing, and new career opportunities can be found here.

About UserTesting

UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting reduces guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has more than 2,500 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509005858/en/