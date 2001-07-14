Culp, Inc. to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series

Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) today announced that the company will participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET. The event is open to the public, with registration information below.

Iv Culp, president and chief executive officer of Culp, Inc., will lead a discussion with Boyd Chumbley, president of Culp Upholstery Fabrics; Tammy Buckner, senior vice president, design and marketing for Culp Upholstery Fabrics; and Donna Morrison, vice president and creative director for Culp Upholstery Fabrics. Culp Upholstery Fabrics, the company’s upholstery fabrics division, enjoys a leading market share in upholstery fabrics sold to producers of upholstered furniture. The conversation will focus on the latest fabric innovations at Culp Upholstery Fabrics, with specific topics to include (1) consumer trend drivers, including social media influences on consumer buying habits; (2) industry trends; and (3) innovations in performance and sustainability.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay by visiting the Events page of the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.culp.com.

Investors and other persons interested in participating in this event must register using the link below. Registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed any time for replay.

Register+for+the+event+here

Culp, Inc. is one of the world's largest marketers of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture. The company markets a variety of fabrics to its global customer base of leading bedding and furniture companies, including fabrics produced at Culp’s manufacturing facilities and fabrics sourced through other suppliers. Culp has manufacturing and sourcing capabilities located in the United States, Canada, China, Haiti, Turkey, and Vietnam.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509006032/en/