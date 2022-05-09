Optima Medical Provides Update On Annual Filings And Issuance Of Cease Trade Order

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / Optima Medical Innovations Corp. (CSE:OMIC) ("OMIC" or the "Company") announces that further to the Company's press release dated April 20, 2022, the Company has received notice from the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") that the OSC has not accepted the Company's management cease trade order (the "MCTO") application and the OSC has instead issued a cease trade order (the "CTO"). The Company applied for the MCTO as it anticipated it would be unable to file its audited annual financial statements, accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Annual Filings") by the prescribed deadline of May 2, 2022. The MCTO would have allowed the Company's shares to continue to trade while applying a cease trade order to the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, however the MCTO was not granted.

The CTO issued effective May 6, 2022, will prohibit the trading by any person of any securities of the Company, including trades in the Company's common shares made through the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company expects the CTO to remain in place until such time as the Annual Filings and all continuous disclosure requirements have been filed and the Company receives an order from the OSC revoking the CTO.

The Company's board of directors and its management confirm that they are working with the Company's auditors to have the Company's Annual Filings completed. The Company will issue a further press release when the Annual Filings have been made.

The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there is no insolvency proceeding against it and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

