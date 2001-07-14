Cepton and Lidar News to Host Webinar on Lidar Applications in Smart Infrastructure

Cepton%2C+Inc. and Lidar+News will host a free webinar on Tuesday, May 24th, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET) to discuss how lidar can enable higher levels of accuracy and efficiency of smart infrastructure applications, with examples of real-world deployments.

The webinar discusses how lidar helps improve the accuracy and efficiency of smart infrastructure applications, using examples of real-world deployments. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cepton Director of Product Management and Marketing Klaus Wagner and Director of New Business Development Paul Rutter will introduce Cepton’s MMT%26reg%3B-based+lidars as well as the Helius%26reg%3B+intelligent+perception software. They will provide an overview of ongoing worldwide projects using Cepton’s lidar solutions, including smart+intersections, traffic+analytics, electronic+tolling, vehicle-to-infrastructure+%28V2I%29+intelligence, security and safety, and crowd+analytics.

The webinar will also feature two case studies by Cepton partners Vortex+IoT and The+Indoor+Lab, showcasing how lidar complements existing sensor technologies with its unique perception capabilities. Vortex IoT Managing Director Adrian Sutton and CTO Behzad Heravi will discuss how Vortex IoT’s lidar-enabled V2I solution turns buses into road inspection tools to monitor for attention-worthy maintenance issues and safety hazards city-wide in real time. The Indoor Lab CEO Patrick Blattner will talk about how The Indoor Lab and Cepton are working together to bring accurate, anonymous lidar-based crowd analytics solutions into hotels, retail stores, stadiums, airports, corporate campuses, and other such venues.

“As Cepton CEO Dr. Jun Pei always says, people’s desire for safety will never end,” Klaus Wagner said. “Lidar not only enables high-precision perception for vehicles to enable safe autonomy, but also collects valuable information in cities and spaces to help drive intelligent, transformative decisions. There are so many innovative ways to utilize lidar technology in smart infrastructure applications. At Cepton, we are proud to be making real-world impacts with our solutions. We are excited to showcase how lidar enables rich data analytics for smart systems while protecting people’s privacy.”

What you’ll learn:

How lidar addresses challenges faced by existing sensor technologies

An elegant, timeless lidar approach – Micro Motion Technology (MMT®)

Cepton’s lidar solutions for smart infrastructure applications and their worldwide deployments

How system integrators augment and transform their solutions with smart lidar data

About Cepton, Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (ADAS/AV), smart+cities, smart+spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented Micro Motion Technology (MMT®), Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries.

Cepton has been awarded the largest known ADAS lidar series production award in the industry to date, based on the number of vehicle models awarded, to support General Motors’ Ultra Cruise program. Cepton is also engaged with all other Top 10 global OEMs.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, CA and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, MI to provide local support to the OEM and Tier 1-studded Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow Cepton on Twitter and LinkedIn. Information on or that can be accessed through our website, our Twitter account, our LinkedIn account, or that is contained in any website to which a hyperlink is provided herein is not part of this press release.

