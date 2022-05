INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Arqit Quantum Inc. f/k/a Centricus Acquisition Corp. (ARQQ, ARQQW) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of: (a) investors who purchased Arqit Quantum Inc. (“Arqit” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARQQ, ARQQW) securities between September 7, 2021 and April 18, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (b) holders of Centricus Acquisition Corp. (“Centricus”) securities as of the record date for the special meeting of shareholders held on August 31, 2021. Arqit investors have until July 5, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Arqit investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On April 18, 2022, The Wall Street Journal published an article reporting that Arqit’s encryption technology “might never apply beyond niche uses,” and that, when the Company went public, Arqit had “little more than an early-stage prototype of its encryption system,” citing individuals familiar with the matter.

On this news, Arqit’s share price fell $2.57, or 17.1%, to close at $12.49 per share on April 18, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Arqit's proposed encryption technology would require widespread adoption of new protocols and standards of for telecommunications; (2) British cybersecurity officials questioned the viability of Arqit's proposed encryption technology in a meeting in 2020; (3) the British government was not an Arqit customer but, rather, providing grants to Arqit; (4) Arqit had little more than an early-stage prototype of its encryption system at the time of the Merger; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

