Varonis to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. ( VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced its participation at the following upcoming conferences:



The 17 th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference, which will be held virtually and in New York, May 16-19. The presentation is scheduled for May 16 at 8 a.m. ET.

Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference, which will be held virtually and in New York, May 16-19. The presentation is scheduled for May 16 at 8 a.m. ET. The Cowen 50 th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, which will be held June 1-2 in New York. The presentation is scheduled for June 2 at 3:20 p.m. ET.

Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, which will be held June 1-2 in New York. The presentation is scheduled for June 2 at 3:20 p.m. ET. The 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference, which will be held June 6-9 in Chicago. The presentation is scheduled for June 6 at 3:40 p.m. ET.



The audio presentations will be webcast live and will be available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of Varonis' website at ir.varonis.com. The webcasts will be archived on the website for a limited time following the conferences.



Additional Resources

For more information on Varonis' solution portfolio, please visit www.varonis.com.

Visit our blog, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Watch and subscribe to SecurityFWD, Varonis' YouTube show covering the latest infosec tips, tricks, and tools.



About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient, and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyber threats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity, and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, Zero Trust, compliance, data privacy, classification, and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment, and education sectors.