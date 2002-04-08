Vallon Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

PHILADELPHIA, PA, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( VLON), (“Vallon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development of novel drugs that are designed to deter abuse in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and provided a corporate update.

“The first quarter of this year proved to be challenging for Vallon with the unexpected, disappointing topline results from our pivotal SEAL study evaluating ADAIR. The Vallon team, along with our scientific and strategic advisors is currently working to determine the best path forward for the development program,” commented David Baker, Chief Executive Officer of Vallon. “Following the data readout, our management team and Board made the decision to initiate an investment bank driven strategic review process to create optionality and opportunities for Vallon moving forward. This process is now underway, and we plan to identify the best pathway forward for Vallon in order to build shareholder value in the near and long term.”

ADAIR 1 : Abuse-Deterrent Formulation of Dextroamphetamine

ADAIR is the Company’s proprietary abuse-deterrent formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine currently in development for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

In March 2022, the Company reported topline results from its SEAL study (Study to Evaluate the Abuse Liability, Pharmacokinetics, Safety and Tolerability of an Abuse-Deterrent d-Amphetamine Sulfate Immediate Release Formulation). The SEAL study was the Company’s pivotal intranasal human abuse liability study assessing the pharmacodynamics (PD), pharmacokinetics (PK), safety and tolerability of snorting professional laboratory-manipulated ADAIR 30 mg when compared to crushed d-amphetamine sulfate and placebo in recreational drug users.

The SEAL study did not meet its primary endpoint, which was E max Drug Liking, ADAIR scored similarly to what was observed in an earlier proof-of-concept study, however, reference dextroamphetamine did not score as high as expected and as seen in the previous study, thus driving the lack of statistical significance. The SEAL study did meet all pharmacodynamic secondary endpoints including Overall Drug Liking and willingness to Take Drug Again.

For more information about the study, please visit clinicaltrials.gov and reference identifier: NCT04647903.

ADMIR 1 : Abuse-Deterrent Formulation of Methylphenidate (Ritalin ® )

The Company’s second development program is ADMIR, a novel abuse-deterrent formulation of immediate-release methylphenidate (Ritalin). Ritalin is another commonly prescribed stimulant for treating ADHD that is frequently misused and abused. To date, the Company has completed its formulation development work and selected a final formulation for ADMIR, which has demonstrated positive dissolution and abuse-deterrent characteristics in the laboratory setting.

Review of Strategic Alternatives

Subsequent to the quarter, Vallon engaged Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. (“Ladenburg”) to evaluate strategic alternatives for the Company, which could include, without limitation, exploring the potential for a possible merger, business combination, investment into the Company, or a purchase, license or other acquisition of assets. This process may not result in any transaction and the Company does not intend to disclose additional details unless and until it has entered into a specific transaction.

The Company is continuing to assess the best path forward for ADAIR and for ADMIR. In the meantime, and in conjunction with the exploration of strategic alternatives, the Company is streamlining its operations in order to preserve its capital and cash resources.

Summary of Financial Results for First Quarter 2022

Net loss was $2.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Research and development expenses were $1.3 million and $1.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The decrease in research and development expenses was primarily due to a decrease in expenses related to the ADAIR development program.

General and administrative expenses were $1.3 million and $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily related to D&O insurance, personnel expense, including non-cash stock-based compensation, consulting fees and other public company expenses.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of approximately $5.2 million.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. The Company is focused on the development of new medications to help patients with CNS disorders. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, ADAIR, is a novel abuse-deterrent formulation of amphetamine immediate release being developed for the treatment of ADHD and narcolepsy.

The Company recently announced it is evaluating strategic alternatives with the goal of maximizing shareholder value, which could include, without limitation, exploring the potential for a possible merger, business combination, investment into the Company, or a purchase, license or other acquisition of assets. This process may not result in any transaction and the Company does not intend to disclose additional details unless and until it has entered into a specific transaction.

For more information about the company, please visit www.vallon-pharma.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.



1 ADAIR and ADMIR are not approved by the FDA