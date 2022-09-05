Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Richard Pzena

Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Mr. Pzena is Founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Pzena Investment Management, LLC, with more than $24 billion under management. Pzena started firm in 1995. He earned a BS summa cum laude and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1979 and 1980, respectively.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 177 stocks valued at a total of $26,450,000,000. The top holdings were CTSH(4.56%), EIX(3.89%), and GE(3.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:HAL by 15,855,236 shares. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.29.

On 05/09/2022, Halliburton Co traded for a price of $33.58 per share and a market cap of $30,297,371,000. The stock has returned 69.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Halliburton Co has a price-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-book ratio of 4.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.86 and a price-sales ratio of 1.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:BKR by 10,620,151 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.29.

On 05/09/2022, Baker Hughes Co traded for a price of $30.035 per share and a market cap of $31,461,119,000. The stock has returned 42.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baker Hughes Co has a price-earnings ratio of 91.38, a price-book ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.84 and a price-sales ratio of 1.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) bought 2,470,079 shares of NYSE:BMY ) for a total holding of 3,625,787. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.12.

On 05/09/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $76.255 per share and a market cap of $162,788,254,000. The stock has returned 22.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-book ratio of 5.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.10 and a price-sales ratio of 3.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) bought 7,908,772 shares of NAS:NWL ) for a total holding of 36,251,194. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.17.

On 05/09/2022, Newell Brands Inc traded for a price of $24.375 per share and a market cap of $10,083,198,000. The stock has returned -19.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newell Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-book ratio of 2.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.83 and a price-sales ratio of 0.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,103,398 shares of NYSE:LEA ) for a total holding of 6,265,529. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $163.12.

On 05/09/2022, Lear Corp traded for a price of $127.62 per share and a market cap of $7,648,647,000. The stock has returned -30.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lear Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-book ratio of 1.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.65 and a price-sales ratio of 0.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

