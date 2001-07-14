Horizon Therapeutics and Chicago Sky Announce Multi-Year Partnership

Horizon Therapeutics (Nasdaq: HZNP) and the Chicago Sky today announced a multi-year partnership, which includes robust community programming as well as marketing and branding assets. As part of the partnership, Horizon will be the presenting sponsor of the newly unveiled Chicago Sky Basketball Academy, as well as one of twelve presenting sponsors of the Sky's social justice program, Beyond Basketball, which focuses on economic development, youth financial literacy, voting rights and food deserts. The partnership will also include rehabbing a basketball court in an underserved community each season.

“We are proud to partner with the Chicago Sky, an organization that shares our commitment to empowering people in communities throughout the Chicagoland area, home to our U.S. headquarters,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “I look forward to building meaningful community initiatives together that advance the understanding and dialogue around pressing societal issues, including education equity and social justice.”

“Horizon Therapeutics has changed lives through purposeful and transformative work in science and we’re thrilled to promote the company’s work through this groundbreaking partnership,” said Sky CEO and President Adam Fox. “The Sky organization is fortunate to have a committed partner to help us broaden interest in the WNBA, to advance social justice campaigns, and create meaningful change in our communities.”

This represents the most recent sports marketing partnership in the Chicagoland area for Horizon, which also includes partnerships with the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bulls and Chicago Bears. Horizon was also recently named the title partner of the Irish Open in a six-year deal, which will begin with the 2022 Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet Estate in County Kilkenny, Ireland, in late June.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: We apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Chicago Sky

The reigning 2022 WNBA Champion Chicago Sky is a professional women’s basketball team founded in 2005 by principal owner, Michael Alter. The Chicago Sky was the first independently owned women’s professional basketball team to join the WNBA and plays at the Wintrust Arena. The season runs from May -September. Call 866.SKY.WNBA or visit sky.wnba.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509006183/en/