First Foundation Bank Opens New Branch in Plano, Texas

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) (“First Foundation”), a financial services company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors and First Foundation Bank, announced today it has opened a new branch in Plano, Texas.

Along with First Foundation’s principal executive office in Dallas, the new branch located at 1601 Preston Road, Suite K in Plano, Texas expands First Foundation’s presence in North Texas. The opening of this de novo location supports First Foundation’s growth strategy that it has been following over the past couple of years, which has included adding locations in Texas and Florida as well as expanding in Southern California.

“First Foundation Bank is pleased to have a retail branch to serve clients in North Texas,” said Scott F. Kavanaugh, CEO of First Foundation. “When we moved the holding company’s principal executive offices to Dallas last year, our focus was on finding the right location and team to open our first full-service branch in the area. We think this location perfectly positions us, as we see an increase in demand for our banking services from individuals and businesses located in North Texas. It is also an added benefit to have the leadership and expertise of a talented branch team that maintains strong ties to the local community.”

The branch will be led by Vice President and Branch Manager Tyler Younger. With 17 years of experience in banking and a strong understanding of the local area, Mr. Younger was brought in to lead the Plano branch team.

“It is great to be up and running in our new Plano location,” said Senior Vice President and Retail Banking Executive Rich Christensen. “The entire team did such a fantastic job on this build-out and we are very proud to open our doors today. We know this community has a rich history of banking, and we are grateful for the warm reception we have already received. We are honored to be here and look forward to serving our new clients.”

The Plano branch is located at 1601 Preston Road, Suite K, Plano, TX 75093.

Contact the branch today for more information about our new client deposit promotion: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.firstfoundationinc.com%2Ffind-location%2Fplano-branch

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) and its subsidiaries offer personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services, including investment, trust, insurance, and philanthropy services. This comprehensive platform of financial services is designed to help clients at any stage in their financial journey. The broad range of financial products and services offered by First Foundation are more consistent with those offered by larger financial institutions, while its high level of personalized service, accessibility, and responsiveness to clients is more aligned with community banks and boutique wealth management firms. This combination of an integrated platform of comprehensive financial products and personalized service differentiates First Foundation from many of its competitors and has contributed to the growth of its client base and business. Learn more at firstfoundationinc.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

