Materion Appoints John Zaranec Chief Accounting Officer

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN), a world leader in high performing advanced materials, announced today that John Zaranec has been appointed chief accounting officer, effective May 4, 2022.

In his role, John is responsible for all accounting related functions within the company, including ensuring the completeness and accuracy of internal and external financial reporting, directing and developing global accounting policies practices and procedures, maintaining a robust framework of internal controls, and developing an appropriate organizational structure to support the company’s growth objectives.

In addition to these responsibilities, John also leads the company’s investor relations function where he develops and executes Materion’s program to effectively communicate the company’s strategy and financial performance to the investment community. John reports to Shelly Chadwick, Materion vice president and chief financial officer.

“Since joining Materion a year ago, John has utilized his strong financial acumen and high-energy leadership style to quickly implement improvements across our accounting and reporting processes, while developing key talent and establishing strong relationships with key stakeholders,” Chadwick said. “With his commitment to continuous improvement, John will be instrumental in supporting our company as we continue our transformation into a global advanced materials leader.”

John joined Materion in April 2021 as vice president, corporate controller and investor relations. Prior to joining Materion, he served as head of global accounting and reporting for The Timken Company. Prior to Timken, he was director of global accounting and regional controller with A. Schulman. Earlier in his career, he held accounting and financial roles of increasing responsibility with OM Group and KPMG.

John holds a master’s degree in Accountancy and a bachelor’s degree in Business from Miami University. He is also a certified public accountant.

About Materion

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Materion, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Products include precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems.

