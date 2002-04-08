Avantax Posts Record-setting Recruiting Results During the First Quarter of 2022 with approximately $529 Million in Recruited Assets

DALLAS, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avantax®, a leader in tax-focused financial planning, continued its strong recruiting results during the first quarter of 2022 as dozens of Financial Professionals transferred to Avantax, driving approximately $529 million in recruited assets. First-quarter total net new client assets were the highest quarterly inflows ever since Avantax was formed by combining the former H.D. Vest and 1st Global financial services firms.



“Financial Professionals are coming to Avantax because they want to be treated better by their financial services partner, and they want that sense of community that is so strong at Avantax,” said Todd Mackay, President of Avantax. “Since combining our legacy businesses into Avantax, we have made significant operational, technology and service enhancements, which are getting rave reviews from our Financial Professionals; we’re making their lives easier and we’re putting time back in the hands of Financial Professionals to serve clients.”

During the first quarter, 85 independent Financial Professionals affiliated with Avantax, including those with Sullivan Financial Services, Inc., Fass Wealth Strategies Group, and Perspective Wealth Planning:

“For me, it was time for a change – to be with a firm where you don’t get lost, you’re not on hold forever, and you can get better customer service and a better overall experience. Other firms have cut down on available offerings, and I really like the Avantax product lineup because things like 1031 exchanges are important to us.” – Tom Sullivan, CFP®, who transferred to Avantax after 24 years with LPL Financial.





“I continue to be impressed with the Home Office service and advisor-centric attitude everyone there has, along with ease-of-use of systems and technology. In my 34-year career I have never had a better back-office experience.” – Andy Fass, who transferred to Avantax from a regional firm.





“We’ve only been affiliated with Avantax a short time, but I've already said this multiple times – I cannot tell you how awesome all the Avantax teams in our region are. I almost can't believe how great the experience has been because we’ve never experienced service like this before.” – Matthew Fox, CRC® AIF®, CEO of Perspective Wealth Planning, which transferred to Avantax from Cetera Advisor Networks.



CPAs, tax pros and Financial Professionals interested in learning more about becoming part of the Avantax Community can find more information by clicking here.

About Avantax Wealth Management®

Avantax Wealth Management® offers a tax-advantaged approach for comprehensive financial planning. Avantax’s Tax-Smart approach helps clients leverage taxes to create financial growth opportunities. Most financial companies treat taxes as an afterthought, or not at all, even though taxes are one of life’s most complex and costly expenses. Avantax technology, tax and wealth management insights are used by Avantax Financial Professionals to uncover and tailor opportunities across their clients’ financial lifecycles to help enable better long-term outcomes. The wealth management segment of Blucora, Inc. ( BCOR), which includes the Avantax Wealth Management® and Avantax Planning Partners℠ brands, had a collective

$86 billion in total client assets as of March 31, 2022. For more information, please visit us at www.avantax.com or on LinkedIn and Facebook.

