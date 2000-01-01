Ron Baron Comments on Tesla

Tesla’s ( TSLA, Financial) stock price gained 2.0% in the quarter as its electric car deliveries and production continued to increase significantly, enabled by substantial increases in capacity in Berlin, Shanghai, and Austin. These sales increases were despite supply-chain issues principally for computer chips and battery cells and a shutdown of its factory in Shanghai for a few days due to a COVID-related government-imposed lockdown in the region. The company overcame those issues due to its own battery cell manufacturing facility, its ability to redesign computer chip software, and its success with a more vertically integrated supply chain than competitors. Tesla’s share price increase boosted the Fund’s performance by 51 basis points in the quarter. Tesla remains the Fund’s largest holding and at quarter end represented 27.7% of the Fund’s net assets. We believe Tesla sales could increase substantially as additional production capacity is added this year in Berlin, Germany and Austin, Texas. Demand for Tesla cars remains extremely strong.

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, solar products,energy storage solutions, and batteries. Despite a complex supply-chain environment, shares increased on continued strong growth and record profitability. Robust demand and operational optimization allow the company to offset inflationary pressure, and vertical integration enables flexibility around supply bottlenecks. Moreover, we expect new localized manufacturing capacity to drive additional optimization while software initiatives, including the autonomous driving program, are accelerating.

From Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Focused Growth Fund first-quarter 2022 letter.