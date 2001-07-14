Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2022 Investor Call

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) today announced that it will hold its first quarter investor conference call on 23 May 2022 at 16:00 BST (11:00 EDT). During the call, CEO Bill Ackman and the other members of the Pershing Square investment team will provide an update on the portfolio and address questions e‐mailed in advance by investors to: [email protected].

An audio webcast of the conference call will be available on PSH’s website at www.pershingsquareholdings.com. The conference call will also be available by phone. The dial‐in details are available at www.pershingsquareholdings.com.

Following the call, a replay of the event will be available by audio webcast until Monday, 6 June 2022 at 16:00 BST (11:00 EDT). To access the audio webcast, please visit PSH’s website at www.pershingsquareholdings.com.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

