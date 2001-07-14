Deluxe Reality Series, Small Business Revolution, Receives Second Television Emmy Nomination

Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, this week received its second Emmy® nomination for the Small Business Revolution reality-based television show the company produced. The groundbreaking series harnesses the power of Deluxe small business expertise to boost struggling small businesses, giving them the tools and solutions, they need to thrive and grow.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (Emmy) nomination recognizes the sixth season of the show in the Outstanding Lifestyle Program category. The Creative Arts & Lifestyle Daytime Emmy Awards will be presented on Saturday, June 18 via livestream. All awards are judged by a pool of more than 1,000 peer professionals from across the television industry.

The sixth season of Small Business Revolution brought the camera lens to Deluxe’s hometowns of Minneapolis and St. Paul, focusing on six Black-owned businesses. The season showcased how small business support, products and services from Deluxe helped businesses facing not only societal challenges but the unforeseen impact of COVID-19. Last year, season five, which focused on businesses in Fredonia, New York, was also nominated in the same category.

“Part of our mission at Deluxe is to support the communities in which we live and work, and the Small Business Revolution has created an amazing opportunity to do just that,” explained Barry McCarthy, President and CEO of Deluxe. “Each episode gives small business owners the tools they need to be successful and being nominated for an Emmy is further validation of how this incredible program continues to resonate with small business owners and our customers.”

The sixth and final season, which aired on Hulu — the only show on Hulu to be nominated for a Daytime Emmy — was co-hosted by show creator Amanda Brinkman and former NBA All-Star and entrepreneur Baron Davis, celebrating the impact strong small businesses have in local communities.

“We were so proud to bring the Small Business Revolution home for Season 6 and celebrate some of the incredible Black-owned businesses we have here in the Twin Cities,” said Brinkman. “It was an honor to be a part of their entrepreneurial journey and to highlight what a positive impact small businesses have in our communities. This engaging content captures how Deluxe turned brand purpose into real brand action, and the Emmy nomination is incredible validation that brands truly can be publishers.”

“I was so proud to be involved in the final season of Small Business Revolution,” said Davis. “It was a listening and learning experience for me to better understand Black American culture and to connect with these entrepreneurs so that I can be a champion for what they are building. We hope that the message of the show resonates and brings communities together to support minority owned businesses.”

