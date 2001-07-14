Caleres to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 24

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) today announced it plans to release its first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 24. Company executives will host a financial analyst conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time that day to discuss its quarterly results and provide a general business update.

The dial-in number for financial analysts in North America is (877) 217-9089, or (706) 679-1723 for international analysts, and the conference ID is 1948187. To participate, please dial in a few minutes before the scheduled conference call time. Caleres Associates, news media and the public are invited to listen to the call, which will be accessible via the “investor” section of the Caleres website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.caleres.com%2Fevents-and-presentations.

A replay of the call will be available by dialing (855) 859-2056 in North America, or (404) 537-3406 internationally, and using the conference ID 1948187. A webcast replay will also be archived for a limited period at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.caleres.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx.

About Caleres

Caleres is a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Famous Footwear offers great casual and athletic brands for the entire family with convenient, curated, affordable collections. Sam Edelman keeps expressive women in step with the latest trends in a playful, whimsical way. Naturalizer shoes are beautiful from the inside out, with elegant simplicity and legendary fit re-imagined for today’s consumer. Allen Edmonds combines old world craft with new world technology to create luxe footwear for the discerning man who wants sophisticated, modern classics. Rounding out our family of brands are Vionic, Vince, Franco Sarto, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, LifeStride, Blowfish Malibu, Bzees, Circus by Sam Edelman and Ryka. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

