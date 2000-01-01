Ron Baron Comments on CoStar Group

Real estate data and marketing platform CoStar ( CSGP, Financial) declined 15.7% in the quarter and penalized performance by 87 basis points. We believe CoStar’s share price decline was due to investor concerns over the company’s accelerated investment in its residential platform. We believe this investment should meaningfully accelerate CoStar’s revenue growth through the expansion of the addressable market. Over the next five years, this expenditure could add as much as a billion dollars to revenue at a significantly accretive margin. This would result in a 50% increase to today’s $2 billion of revenue and an approximate 75% increase in EBITDA.

From Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Focused Growth Fund first-quarter 2022 letter.