Ron Baron Comments on Arch Capital

Arch’s ( ACGL, Financial) share price increased 8.9% in the quarter and contributed 45 basis points to performance. This was as the company continued to increase premiums written while raising prices. Arch generated an 11% increase in book value per share from last year. This strong pricing is resulting in robust returns on investments with increased earnings and cash flow that the company is using to repurchase its shares. We continue to believe the company should continue to generate mid-teens returns on capital. Arch’s valuation remains attractive.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance company based inBermuda. The stock increased after reporting quarterly earnings that exceeded consensus estimates and 11% growth in book value per share. Pricing trends remain favorable in the property & casualty insurance market, and margins for the mortgage insurance business improved substantially from last year’s cyclically depressed levels as delinquencies decline. We continue to own the stock due to Arch’s strong management team and our expectation of solid growth in earnings and book value.

From Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Focused Growth Fund first-quarter 2022 letter.