Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Ron Baron Comments on Spotify

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Summary
  • Shares fell during the quarter.
Article's Main Image

Spotify (

SPOT, Financial) is a leading digital music service available in over 175 countries. The company offers on-demand audio streaming through paid premium subscriptions as well as through a free ad-supported model. Shares fell due to controversy surrounding Joe Rogan, a podcaster exclusive to Spotify’s platform, along with broader macro concerns. We view Spotify as a long-term winner in audio streaming with potential to reach more than 1 billion monthly active users because of its scalable core music product and growing library of podcasts. Further, its 5 million creative artists could increase to 50 million while its advertising potential is several multiples of its current revenue levels.

Spotify Technology S.A. is a leading digital music service available in over175 international markets, offering on-demand audio streaming through paid premium subscriptions as well as a free ad-supported model. Shares were down given controversy around Joe Rogan, a podcaster exclusive to Spotify’s platform, along with broader macro concerns. We view Spotify as a long-term winner in audio streaming with potential to reach more than one billion monthly active users, driven by its scalable core music product and growing library of spoken-word content.

From

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Focused Growth Fund first-quarter 2022 letter.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus