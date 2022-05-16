Adamis Pharmaceuticals Schedules First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Business Update

SAN DIEGO, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ( ADMP), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing specialty products for allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease, today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial and operating results for the first quarter 2022 as well as provide a business update. The company’s press release concerning its first quarter 2022 financial results is expected to be available after 1 p.m. Pacific Time on May 16, 2022, and on its website.



Event: Adamis Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Monday, May 16, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET)

U.S. Dial-in (Toll Free): (844) 825-9789

Toll/International Dial-in: (412) 317-5180

Conference ID: 10167229

Dennis J. Carlo, Ph.D., President and CEO of Adamis, will host the call along with other members of the management team. The call is open to the public and will provide an update on recent developments, events that have taken place during the year, and certain goals for future periods. Forward-looking statements concerning expectations regarding future company performance may be made during the conference call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via this link, with a replay available shortly after the live event.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease. The Company’s SYMJEPI® (epinephrine) Injection products are approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. The Company’s ZIMHI™ (naloxone) Injection product is approved for the treatment of opioid overdose. Tempol is in development for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial is underway. For additional information about Adamis Pharmaceuticals, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Adamis Investor Relations

Robert Uhl

Managing Director

ICR Westwicke

619.228.5886

[email protected]