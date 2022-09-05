Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of DT Investment Partners, LLC

DT Investment Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Brandywine Five Chadds Ford, PA 19317

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 160 stocks valued at a total of $775,000,000. The top holdings were SPY(18.90%), GVI(11.53%), and VEA(4.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DT Investment Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

DT Investment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 192,532 shares. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.59.

On 05/09/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.53 per share and a market cap of $95,258,560,000. The stock has returned -12.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

During the quarter, DT Investment Partners, LLC bought 92,700 shares of NAS:ACWI for a total holding of 124,115. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.63.

On 05/09/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $87.76 per share and a market cap of $17,130,752,000. The stock has returned -7.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a price-book ratio of 2.62.

During the quarter, DT Investment Partners, LLC bought 21,136 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 63,046. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/09/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $264.58 per share and a market cap of $1,978,802,587,000. The stock has returned 10.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-book ratio of 12.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.62 and a price-sales ratio of 10.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

DT Investment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:COP by 66,624 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.85.

On 05/09/2022, ConocoPhillips traded for a price of $97.2 per share and a market cap of $125,976,184,000. The stock has returned 97.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips has a price-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-book ratio of 2.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

DT Investment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SUB by 39,581 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.73.

On 05/09/2022, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.6 per share and a market cap of $7,811,439,000. The stock has returned -3.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.