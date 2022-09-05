Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of First Long Island Investors, LLC

First Long Island Investors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 64 stocks valued at a total of $1,176,000,000. The top holdings were UNH(5.53%), MSFT(5.37%), and ADP(4.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First Long Island Investors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

First Long Island Investors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SBUX by 141,813 shares. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.44.

On 05/09/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $73.49 per share and a market cap of $84,285,682,000. The stock has returned -31.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, First Long Island Investors, LLC bought 132,770 shares of NYSE:SCHW for a total holding of 380,732. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.05.

On 05/09/2022, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $64.13 per share and a market cap of $121,545,412,000. The stock has returned -4.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-book ratio of 2.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.08 and a price-sales ratio of 6.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, First Long Island Investors, LLC bought 141,539 shares of NYSE:USB for a total holding of 865,868. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.55.

On 05/09/2022, U.S. Bancorp traded for a price of $49.44 per share and a market cap of $73,454,993,000. The stock has returned -16.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-book ratio of 1.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, First Long Island Investors, LLC bought 26,614 shares of NAS:ADP for a total holding of 225,611. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $214.12.

On 05/09/2022, Automatic Data Processing Inc traded for a price of $209.79 per share and a market cap of $87,639,174,000. The stock has returned 13.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Automatic Data Processing Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-book ratio of 20.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.88 and a price-sales ratio of 5.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, First Long Island Investors, LLC bought 16,389 shares of NAS:NFLX for a total holding of 55,946. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $417.64.

On 05/09/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $173.1 per share and a market cap of $76,903,806,000. The stock has returned -63.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-book ratio of 4.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

