Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS

TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2166 stocks valued at a total of $19,536,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(5.85%), MSFT(4.41%), and AMZN(2.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS’s top five trades of the quarter.

TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 541,000 shares. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 05/09/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $399.92 per share and a market cap of $282,843,420,000. The stock has returned -0.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a price-book ratio of 4.03.

TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 49,953 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2718.53.

On 05/09/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2261.68 per share and a market cap of $1,489,899,766,000. The stock has returned -2.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-book ratio of 5.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.54 and a price-sales ratio of 5.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 674,471 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/09/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $152.06 per share and a market cap of $2,461,118,623,000. The stock has returned 22.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-book ratio of 36.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.03 and a price-sales ratio of 6.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS bought 30,194 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 165,128. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2715.99.

On 05/09/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2250.22 per share and a market cap of $1,481,242,607,000. The stock has returned -0.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-book ratio of 5.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.47 and a price-sales ratio of 5.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 758,000-share investment in NYSE:BABA. Previously, the stock had a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $115.52 during the quarter.

On 05/09/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $84.84 per share and a market cap of $228,007,500,000. The stock has returned -60.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

