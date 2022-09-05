Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of HYMAN CHARLES D

HYMAN CHARLES D recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

224 PONTE VEDRA PARK DRIVE PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL 32082

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 242 stocks valued at a total of $1,584,000,000. The top holdings were BRK.B(7.28%), MSFT(5.26%), and AAPL(5.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HYMAN CHARLES D’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, HYMAN CHARLES D bought 37,495 shares of NYSE:AFL for a total holding of 173,525. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.13.

On 05/09/2022, Aflac Inc traded for a price of $57.56 per share and a market cap of $37,078,110,000. The stock has returned 6.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aflac Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-book ratio of 1.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, HYMAN CHARLES D bought 5,167 shares of NYSE:GS for a total holding of 41,529. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $396.02.

On 05/09/2022, Goldman Sachs Group Inc traded for a price of $308.89 per share and a market cap of $106,087,276,000. The stock has returned -12.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-book ratio of 1.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 15,580 shares in NYSE:WCC, giving the stock a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $128.11 during the quarter.

On 05/09/2022, WESCO International Inc traded for a price of $130.84 per share and a market cap of $6,634,857,000. The stock has returned 36.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WESCO International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-book ratio of 1.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.58 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, HYMAN CHARLES D bought 11,400 shares of NYSE:HEI for a total holding of 80,291. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $141.14.

On 05/09/2022, Heico Corp traded for a price of $133 per share and a market cap of $16,177,533,000. The stock has returned -0.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Heico Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-book ratio of 6.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.21 and a price-sales ratio of 7.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, HYMAN CHARLES D bought 7,661 shares of NYSE:VMC for a total holding of 193,781. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $194.33.

On 05/09/2022, Vulcan Materials Co traded for a price of $162.95 per share and a market cap of $21,655,110,000. The stock has returned -10.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vulcan Materials Co has a price-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-book ratio of 3.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.39 and a price-sales ratio of 3.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.