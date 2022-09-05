Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of MYCIO WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC

MYCIO WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2929 WALNUT STREET, SUITE 1200 PHILADELPHIA, PA 19104

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $314,000,000. The top holdings were CB(61.78%), IEFA(4.08%), and AAPL(3.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MYCIO WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

MYCIO WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CB by 40,924 shares. The trade had a 2.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.13.

On 05/09/2022, Chubb Ltd traded for a price of $205.11 per share and a market cap of $86,907,439,000. The stock has returned 22.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chubb Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-book ratio of 1.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

MYCIO WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:IEFA by 45,064 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.74.

On 05/09/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $61.43 per share and a market cap of $88,803,208,000. The stock has returned -13.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

During the quarter, MYCIO WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC bought 10,047 shares of ARCA:IWF for a total holding of 12,689. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $272.69.

On 05/09/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $230.16 per share and a market cap of $58,748,340,000. The stock has returned -5.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a price-book ratio of 10.91.

During the quarter, MYCIO WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC bought 40,325 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 187,538. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.59.

On 05/09/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.53 per share and a market cap of $95,258,560,000. The stock has returned -12.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

During the quarter, MYCIO WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC bought 6,758 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 54,548. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.75.

On 05/09/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $150.19 per share and a market cap of $62,078,140,000. The stock has returned -0.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a price-book ratio of 4.42.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.