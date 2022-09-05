Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of FORBES J M & CO LLP

FORBES J M & CO LLP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

121 MOUNT VERNON STREET BOSTON, MA 02108

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 114 stocks valued at a total of $790,000,000. The top holdings were IAU(6.74%), MSFT(5.95%), and AAPL(5.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FORBES J M & CO LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

FORBES J M & CO LLP reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 15,316 shares. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $481.12.

On 05/09/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $376.91 per share and a market cap of $178,089,976,000. The stock has returned -19.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-book ratio of 12.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.46 and a price-sales ratio of 11.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

FORBES J M & CO LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:CRM by 32,688 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $215.18.

On 05/09/2022, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $163.6 per share and a market cap of $162,604,753,000. The stock has returned -22.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 109.07, a price-book ratio of 2.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.16 and a price-sales ratio of 6.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

FORBES J M & CO LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:HD by 18,849 shares. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $347.27.

On 05/09/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $297.03 per share and a market cap of $306,940,610,000. The stock has returned -10.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.52 and a price-sales ratio of 2.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

FORBES J M & CO LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:NEE by 78,606 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.1.

On 05/09/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $70.71 per share and a market cap of $138,909,774,000. The stock has returned 0.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 95.56, a price-book ratio of 3.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.40 and a price-sales ratio of 8.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, FORBES J M & CO LLP bought 168,890 shares of ARCA:IAU for a total holding of 1,447,554. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.73.

On 05/09/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $35.21 per share and a market cap of $31,020,010,000. The stock has returned 3.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 6.34.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.