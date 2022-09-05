Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of MASON STREET ADVISORS, LLC

MASON STREET ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Mason Street Advisors, LLC is an investment management firm based out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The company was established in 2001 and is currently headed by President and Director Jefferson V. DeAngelis. Mason Street Advisors operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company and has expanded from its inception to currently operate with 12 employees of which 10 are investment professionals. The company conducts its research both internally and externally, utilizing a fundamental and technical methodology to make its investment decisions. Mason Street Advisors invests in the growth stocks of companies, allocating its assets across the public equity and fixed income markets on a global scale. The company invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up approximately a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, health care, consumer discretionary, industrials, consumer staples, energy, and utilities and telecommunications sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Mason Street Advisors’s top holdings include Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Johnson & Johnson Co., and General Electric Co with none of its holdings except for Apple Inc. exceeding 1.5% of its total holdings. The company’s top 10 holdings together make up approximately 12.6% of its total and the company has a turnover rate of 3%. Mason Street Advisors holds over $20.5 billion in total assets under management spread across 30 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. The company’s clients are composed of investment companies, charities, corporations and other businesses, and investment advisors with the highest amount of managed assets coming from investment companies, which alone makes up over three quarters of its total managed assets. Mason Street Advisors takes advisory fees in the form of a percentage of assets, various performance based fees, and other fees that includes actualized costs.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $170,000,000. The top holdings were JPST(14.61%), MINT(14.48%), and AGG(14.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MASON STREET ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MASON STREET ADVISORS, LLC bought 14,600 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 191,000. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $114.13.

On 05/09/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.07 per share and a market cap of $81,523,309,000. The stock has returned -10.00% over the past year.

MASON STREET ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWM by 7,200 shares. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $225.48.

On 05/09/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $174.9 per share and a market cap of $51,018,330,000. The stock has returned -17.19% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a price-book ratio of 2.03.

During the quarter, MASON STREET ADVISORS, LLC bought 14,600 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 162,000. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.

On 05/09/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $65.24 per share and a market cap of $47,011,944,000. The stock has returned -12.57% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a price-book ratio of 1.70.

MASON STREET ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IEMG by 17,800 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.63.

On 05/09/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $49.12 per share and a market cap of $65,457,312,000. The stock has returned -20.66% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

During the quarter, MASON STREET ADVISORS, LLC bought 3,500 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 31,300. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $277.74.

On 05/09/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $238.99 per share and a market cap of $58,695,944,000. The stock has returned -8.35% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a price-book ratio of 2.34.

