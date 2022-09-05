Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY)

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 184 stocks valued at a total of $79,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(25.53%), TLT(9.28%), and FIBK(6.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) bought 39,138 shares of NAS:TLT for a total holding of 55,460. The trade had a 6.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.54.

On 05/09/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $114.67 per share and a market cap of $18,117,860,000. The stock has returned -17.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 25,129 shares in ARCA:GLD, giving the stock a 5.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $175.44 during the quarter.

On 05/09/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $172.88 per share and a market cap of $64,466,953,000. The stock has returned 3.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 19,843 shares in NYSE:FNV, giving the stock a 4.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $143.81 during the quarter.

On 05/09/2022, Franco-Nevada Corp traded for a price of $141.52 per share and a market cap of $27,411,379,000. The stock has returned 3.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Franco-Nevada Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-book ratio of 4.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.44 and a price-sales ratio of 21.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) bought 36,721 shares of ARCA:XLP for a total holding of 41,378. The trade had a 3.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.05.

On 05/09/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $76.69 per share and a market cap of $16,359,648,000. The stock has returned 11.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a price-book ratio of 5.80.

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) reduced their investment in BATS:ITB by 43,340 shares. The trade had a 3.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.37.

On 05/09/2022, iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF traded for a price of $58.54 per share and a market cap of $1,431,304,000. The stock has returned -21.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a price-book ratio of 1.74.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.