Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 83 stocks valued at a total of $239,000,000. The top holdings were TMO(4.00%), GOOGL(3.44%), and MA(3.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Peloton Wealth Strategists’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 10,138-share investment in NAS:PANW. Previously, the stock had a 2.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $535.55 during the quarter.

On 05/09/2022, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $459.51 per share and a market cap of $45,254,562,000. The stock has returned 49.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 384.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6480.84 and a price-sales ratio of 9.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 19,615 shares in NAS:AMAT, giving the stock a 1.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $138.06 during the quarter.

On 05/09/2022, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $105.75 per share and a market cap of $93,418,984,000. The stock has returned -13.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-book ratio of 7.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.56 and a price-sales ratio of 3.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 12,562 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 14,370. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $170.01.

On 05/09/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $177.33 per share and a market cap of $466,626,484,000. The stock has returned 7.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-book ratio of 6.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.41 and a price-sales ratio of 4.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 672 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 1,195. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3092.09.

On 05/09/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2175.78 per share and a market cap of $1,106,863,848,000. The stock has returned -30.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.53, a price-book ratio of 8.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 5,465-share investment in NAS:ILMN. Previously, the stock had a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $347.59 during the quarter.

On 05/09/2022, Illumina Inc traded for a price of $220.68 per share and a market cap of $34,666,085,000. The stock has returned -33.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Illumina Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-book ratio of 3.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.17 and a price-sales ratio of 7.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

