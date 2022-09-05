Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of LANDAAS & CO /WI /ADV

LANDAAS & CO /WI /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 79 stocks valued at a total of $187,000,000. The top holdings were VTI(42.78%), IWD(27.61%), and AAPL(3.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LANDAAS & CO /WI /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

LANDAAS & CO /WI /ADV reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 9,668 shares. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $235.47.

On 05/09/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $198.65 per share and a market cap of $255,661,511,000. The stock has returned -3.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a price-book ratio of 3.74.

During the quarter, LANDAAS & CO /WI /ADV bought 3,204 shares of NYSE:JPM for a total holding of 6,254. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $164.11.

On 05/09/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $121.86 per share and a market cap of $357,908,970,000. The stock has returned -20.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-book ratio of 1.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35 and a price-sales ratio of 3.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

LANDAAS & CO /WI /ADV reduced their investment in NAS:FISV by 2,720 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.27.

On 05/09/2022, Fiserv Inc traded for a price of $93.63 per share and a market cap of $60,521,877,000. The stock has returned -18.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fiserv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-book ratio of 1.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.67 and a price-sales ratio of 3.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, LANDAAS & CO /WI /ADV bought 1,430 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 34,090. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.61.

On 05/09/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $152.06 per share and a market cap of $2,461,118,623,000. The stock has returned 22.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-book ratio of 36.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.03 and a price-sales ratio of 6.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, LANDAAS & CO /WI /ADV bought 4,584 shares of NYSE:USB for a total holding of 8,975. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.09.

On 05/09/2022, U.S. Bancorp traded for a price of $49.44 per share and a market cap of $73,454,993,000. The stock has returned -16.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-book ratio of 1.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

