Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of CONCOURSE FINANCIAL GROUP SECURITIES, INC.

CONCOURSE FINANCIAL GROUP SECURITIES, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 19989 stocks valued at a total of $1,345,000,000. The top holdings were IVV(3.70%), MGC(3.06%), and ESGU(2.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CONCOURSE FINANCIAL GROUP SECURITIES, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 347,590 shares in BATS:DFRA, giving the stock a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.68 during the quarter.

On 05/09/2022, Donoghue Forlines Yield Enhanced Real Asset ETF traded for a price of $26.0473 per share and a market cap of $75,537,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

CONCOURSE FINANCIAL GROUP SECURITIES, INC. reduced their investment in BATS:EFG by 74,975 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.32.

On 05/09/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF traded for a price of $82.27 per share and a market cap of $8,194,092,000. The stock has returned -18.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

During the quarter, CONCOURSE FINANCIAL GROUP SECURITIES, INC. bought 118,973 shares of BATS:COWZ for a total holding of 119,124. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.09.

On 05/09/2022, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $47.1 per share and a market cap of $4,750,037,000. The stock has returned 14.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a price-book ratio of 2.16.

CONCOURSE FINANCIAL GROUP SECURITIES, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 15,680 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 05/09/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $399.92 per share and a market cap of $282,843,420,000. The stock has returned -0.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a price-book ratio of 4.03.

CONCOURSE FINANCIAL GROUP SECURITIES, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 53,107 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.7.

On 05/09/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $117.72 per share and a market cap of $30,830,869,000. The stock has returned -2.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

