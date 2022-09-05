Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 248 stocks valued at a total of $347,000,000. The top holdings were ARLP(7.97%), IVV(3.90%), and AAPL(3.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 63,587 shares in NYSE:APO, giving the stock a 1.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.79 during the quarter.

On 05/09/2022, Apollo Global Management Inc traded for a price of $49.55 per share and a market cap of $28,289,142,000. The stock has returned -4.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apollo Global Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-book ratio of 3.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CF by 30,237 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.37.

On 05/09/2022, CF Industries Holdings Inc traded for a price of $90.88 per share and a market cap of $18,957,726,000. The stock has returned 93.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CF Industries Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-book ratio of 4.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.95 and a price-sales ratio of 2.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC bought 106,861 shares of ARCA:QID for a total holding of 139,690. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.02.

On 05/09/2022, ProShares UltraShort QQQ traded for a price of $24.74 per share and a market cap of $404,397,000. The stock has returned -4.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC bought 5,283 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 32,831. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/09/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $264.58 per share and a market cap of $1,978,802,587,000. The stock has returned 10.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-book ratio of 12.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.62 and a price-sales ratio of 10.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SMH by 3,483 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $273.89.

On 05/09/2022, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF traded for a price of $220.89 per share and a market cap of $7,658,462,000. The stock has returned -2.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a price-book ratio of 5.92.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

