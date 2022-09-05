Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of LIBERTY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC

LIBERTY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

411 30TH STREET OAKLAND, CA 94609

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 159 stocks valued at a total of $277,000,000. The top holdings were IVV(13.92%), ESGU(7.56%), and AAPL(5.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LIBERTY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,520-share investment in ARCA:HYLB. Previously, the stock had a 26.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.84 during the quarter.

On 05/09/2022, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $35.12 per share and a market cap of $3,943,539,000. The stock has returned -7.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 3,245-share investment in ARCA:SCHO. Previously, the stock had a 7.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.19 during the quarter.

On 05/09/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $49.38 per share and a market cap of $8,115,603,000. The stock has returned -3.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 1,560-share investment in BATS:ACWV. Previously, the stock had a 6.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.15 during the quarter.

On 05/09/2022, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $96.98 per share and a market cap of $4,519,268,000. The stock has returned -1.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a price-book ratio of 3.11.

The guru sold out of their 1,398-share investment in ARCA:SCHA. Previously, the stock had a 6.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.15 during the quarter.

On 05/09/2022, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $40.7 per share and a market cap of $13,323,146,000. The stock has returned -15.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a price-book ratio of 2.08.

During the quarter, LIBERTY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought 22,258 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 85,341. The trade had a 3.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 05/09/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $399.92 per share and a market cap of $282,843,420,000. The stock has returned -0.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a price-book ratio of 4.03.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.