Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results From the 2022 Annual General Meeting

The REIT announced today that each of the trustee nominees listed in the management information circular of the REIT dated April 5, 2022 were elected as trustees of the REIT at the annual general meeting of unitholders held on May 9, 2022. Voting results for the individual trustees of the REIT are as follows:

Number of Units

Voted For Percentage

of Units

Voted For Number of

Units Withheld

from Voting Percentage

of Units

Withheld

from Voting Michael Bonneveld 9,061,442 97.2% 265,480 2.9% Jean-Daniel Cohen 8,503,981 91.2% 822,941 8.8% Marc Manasterski 9,056,828 97.1% 270,094 2.9% Laetitia Pacaud 8,999,223 96.5% 327,699 3.5% Robert Waxman 9,048,162 97.0% 278,760 3.0%

The resolution to re-appoint EY, LLP as the auditors of the REIT for the ensuing year and authorizing the trustees to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors was approved by 99.7% of the votes.

The resolution to approve the Deferred Unit Plan was approved by 80.3% of the votes.

ABOUT INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France, Germany and Spain but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

