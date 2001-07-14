Redwire Corporation to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 12, 2022

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW; “Redwire” or “the Company”) today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

The earnings conference call can be accessed by calling 877-485-3108 (toll-free) or 201-689-8264 (toll).

The listen-only audio webcast of the call will be available on the Redwire Investor Relations website: https%3A%2F%2Fir.redwirespace.com%2F. Please call in or log on at least five minutes in advance of the scheduled start time.

For those who are unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available for two weeks following the event by dialing 877-660-6853 (toll-free) or 201-612-7415 (toll) and entering the access code 13730032. To access the webcast replay, visit https%3A%2F%2Fir.redwirespace.com%2F.

The earnings release and other information related to the earnings announcement will be available on https%3A%2F%2Fir.redwirespace.com.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. For more information, please visit www.redwirespace.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509006239/en/